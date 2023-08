What to know about Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump's Jan. 6 case A U.S. District Court Judge named Tanya Chutkan will preside over the trial for Trump's four criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Law What to know about Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump's Jan. 6 case What to know about Tanya Chutkan, the judge overseeing Trump's Jan. 6 case Listen · 4:56 4:56 A U.S. District Court Judge named Tanya Chutkan will preside over the trial for Trump's four criminal charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor