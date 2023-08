Trump pleads not guilty to charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Washington on Thursday, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering.

Law Trump pleads not guilty to charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election Trump pleads not guilty to charges he conspired to overturn the 2020 election Listen · 3:21 3:21 Former President Donald Trump was arraigned in a federal courthouse in Washington on Thursday, and he pleaded not guilty to the charges including conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and witness tampering. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor