The strong labor market is a big reason for the resilient economy NPR's Leila Faded talks to former Labor Secretary Robert Reich about the latest economic reports, and how "Bidenomics" coupled with Fed interest rate hikes helped America stave off a recession.

Business The strong labor market is a big reason for the resilient economy The strong labor market is a big reason for the resilient economy Listen · 5:08 5:08 NPR's Leila Faded talks to former Labor Secretary Robert Reich about the latest economic reports, and how "Bidenomics" coupled with Fed interest rate hikes helped America stave off a recession. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor