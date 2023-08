High temperatures — even overnight — have raised public health concerns In Phoenix, scorching daytime temperatures have led to hot nights, which pose a health risk for the city's unsheltered residents.

National High temperatures — even overnight — have raised public health concerns High temperatures — even overnight — have raised public health concerns Audio will be available later today. In Phoenix, scorching daytime temperatures have led to hot nights, which pose a health risk for the city's unsheltered residents. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor