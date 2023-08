Heat hacks from the global south: India's sweet yogurt drink For many the summer has been unbearable. The month of July was the hottest on record. Around the world, people look to yogurt drinks for relief. In India, that beverage is the sweet yogurt lassi.

Food Heat hacks from the global south: India's sweet yogurt drink Heat hacks from the global south: India's sweet yogurt drink Listen · 4:12 4:12 For many the summer has been unbearable. The month of July was the hottest on record. Around the world, people look to yogurt drinks for relief. In India, that beverage is the sweet yogurt lassi. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor