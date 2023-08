Why people in Argentina are in a race against time to spend their earnings Imagine half of your savings was gone and your rent was doubling every year. That is what's happening in Argentina as the country battles some of the highest inflation in the world.

Why people in Argentina are in a race against time to spend their earnings

Imagine half of your savings was gone and your rent was doubling every year. That is what's happening in Argentina as the country battles some of the highest inflation in the world.