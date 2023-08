It's still summer, but doctors are already thinking about upcoming RSV season A CDC advisory committee discusses how to implement a new RSV shot for babies in advance of this fall's expected spike in cases.

Health It's still summer, but doctors are already thinking about upcoming RSV season It's still summer, but doctors are already thinking about upcoming RSV season Audio will be available later today. A CDC advisory committee discusses how to implement a new RSV shot for babies in advance of this fall's expected spike in cases. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor