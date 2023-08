Imagine being a soccer referee for an adult league at the age of 10 The young referee is Erick Callejas of El Alto, Bolivia. His father is also a referee. Callejas has goals --- one of them is working with FIFA.

Sports Imagine being a soccer referee for an adult league at the age of 10 Imagine being a soccer referee for an adult league at the age of 10 Listen · 0:27 0:27 The young referee is Erick Callejas of El Alto, Bolivia. His father is also a referee. Callejas has goals —- one of them is working with FIFA. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor