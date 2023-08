Where is ISIS today? NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Mina Al-Lami, a specialist in jihadist media with BBC Monitoring, about how strong of a threat the group poses.

Middle East Where is ISIS today? Where is ISIS today? Listen · 5:00 5:00 NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Mina Al-Lami, a specialist in jihadist media with BBC Monitoring, about how strong of a threat the group poses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor