Taylor Swift is the anti-hero to some Argentinians, as inflation soars Taylor Swift is coming to town as Argentinians deal with some of the highest inflation on the planet.

Business Taylor Swift is the anti-hero to some Argentinians, as inflation soars Taylor Swift is the anti-hero to some Argentinians, as inflation soars Listen · 4:54 4:54 Taylor Swift is coming to town as Argentinians deal with some of the highest inflation on the planet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor