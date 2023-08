The advantages and challenges of converting vacant offices to housing Could converting vacant offices into residential buildings be a solution for housing shortages in cities? Robert Fuller of the architecture firm Gensler talks to NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer about how those conversions are not just possible, but on the rise.

Could converting vacant offices into residential buildings be a solution for housing shortages in cities? Robert Fuller of the architecture firm Gensler talks to NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer about how those conversions are not just possible, but on the rise.