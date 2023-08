3 years after Beirut port blast, an investigation has gone nowhere Three years after the blast in a port warehouse that devastated Beirut, Lebanon, has still not followed through on the probe of who was responsible.

Middle East 3 years after Beirut port blast, an investigation has gone nowhere 3 years after Beirut port blast, an investigation has gone nowhere Listen · 3:29 3:29 Three years after the blast in a port warehouse that devastated Beirut, Lebanon, has still not followed through on the probe of who was responsible. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor