A loyal Amtrak rider says his best travel memories happened aboard trains Nat Read has ridden every mile on the Amtrak rail network. He tells NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer why he's "never grown tired" of looking at the country through a train window.

National A loyal Amtrak rider says his best travel memories happened aboard trains A loyal Amtrak rider says his best travel memories happened aboard trains Listen · 3:57 3:57 Nat Read has ridden every mile on the Amtrak rail network. He tells NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer why he's "never grown tired" of looking at the country through a train window. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor