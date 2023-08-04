The News Roundup For August 4, 2023

Enlarge this image toggle caption Buda Mendes/Getty Images Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was indicted again this week, this time on four charges related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 220 election.

Elon Musk's newly-named X Corp., formerly Twitter, is suing a nonprofit that tracks digital hate speech online. Musk's lawyers have called the nonprofit's work "little more than a series of inflammatory, misleading, and unsupported claims based on a cursory review of random tweets."

Moscow's business district was hit by a drone strike this week, the second attack of its kind on the city since May. And in Ukraine, Russian shelling damaged a landmark church in Kherson and wounded several people. Peace talks are scheduled in Saudi Arabia for August 5 and 6, Russia was not invited.

Several countries are evacuating their citizens and personnel from Niger following the military coup that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum last Wednesday.

Pakistan held funerals for 54 people on Monday who were killed in a suicide bombing at a political rally for a pro-Taliban cleric. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, though Pakistani authorities do have some theories.

And the United States Women's National Team has qualified for the Round of 16 at the 2023 Women's World Cup. The team failed to win at least two of its group-stage games for the first time in its history.

The Economist's Idrees Kahloon, Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark, and Semafor's Benjy Sarlin join 1A Guest Host David Gura for the domestic portion of the News Roundup.

The Atlantic Council Uri Friedman, Bloomberg's Anna Edgerton, and National Defense Magazine's Sean Carberry join the panel for the Global Roundup.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.