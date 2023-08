A large amount of Trump's campaign money is being diverted to his legal fees NPR's Scott Simon talks to Politico reporter Jessica Piper about the growing cost and implications of former President Donald Trump's legal fees as he faces several indictments.

NPR's Scott Simon talks to Politico reporter Jessica Piper about the growing cost and implications of former President Donald Trump's legal fees as he faces several indictments.