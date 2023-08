Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 19 more years of prison Alexei Navalny, Russia's leading opposition figure who is already in prison, received a new sentence of 19 years this week.

World Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 19 more years of prison Russian dissident Alexei Navalny has been sentenced to 19 more years of prison Listen · 1:55 1:55 Alexei Navalny, Russia's leading opposition figure who is already in prison, received a new sentence of 19 years this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor