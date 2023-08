Travis Scott escapes criminal charges for the deadly crowd surge at his concert A grand jury in Texas declined to indict rapper Travis Scott for a deadly crowd surge at his concert in 2021. NPR's Scott Simon talks with the Houston Chronicle's Joey Guerra about the incident.

