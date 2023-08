A landmark study opens a new possible way for Black Americans to trace their ancestry Researchers have connected the DNA from enslaved individuals buried in a Maryland village to nearly 42,000 present-day descendants.

Research News A landmark study opens a new possible way for Black Americans to trace their ancestry A landmark study opens a new possible way for Black Americans to trace their ancestry Listen · 3:39 3:39 Researchers have connected the DNA from enslaved individuals buried in a Maryland village to nearly 42,000 present-day descendants. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor