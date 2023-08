The Smithsonian cancelled an Asian American Literature Festival. The organizers kept it going NPR's Eyder Peralta talks with Regie Cabico, co-organizer of this year's Asian American Literature Festival that's holding events in Washington, D.C., after the Smithsonian cancelled a larger event.

Books The Smithsonian cancelled an Asian American Literature Festival. The organizers kept it going The Smithsonian cancelled an Asian American Literature Festival. The organizers kept it going Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Eyder Peralta talks with Regie Cabico, co-organizer of this year's Asian American Literature Festival that's holding events in Washington, D.C., after the Smithsonian cancelled a larger event. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor