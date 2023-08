Three stories from the hottest month ever The U.N. estimates that July was the hottest month — in terms of the average global temperature-- in recorded history. That's leading to climate-driven disasters around the world.

Climate Three stories from the hottest month ever Three stories from the hottest month ever Audio will be available later today. The U.N. estimates that July was the hottest month — in terms of the average global temperature— in recorded history. That's leading to climate-driven disasters around the world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor