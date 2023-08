Trump attorneys near deadline to respond to prosecutors' request for protective order Special counsel Jack Smith wants a protective order to limit what former President Donald Trump can disclose about the Jan. 6 case against him. Trump's team has until 5 p.m. ET on Monday to respond.

