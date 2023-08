Many woman in Iran who have disobeyed hijab rules say they'll remain defiant There are women in Iran who are continuing to flout mandatory headscarf rules — even though the government's so-called "morality police" force has resumed patrols.

Middle East Many woman in Iran who have disobeyed hijab rules say they'll remain defiant There are women in Iran who are continuing to flout mandatory headscarf rules — even though the government's so-called "morality police" force has resumed patrols.