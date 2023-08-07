The Loch Ness Center in Scotland plans a new search for its elusive monster

Volunteers will keep their eyes on the surface, drones with infra-red cameras will search for the monster's heat signature and sound technicians will monitor sensitive underwater audio.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland plans a search for its elusive monster. Volunteers will keep eyes on the surface. Drones with cameras will search for the monster's heat signature. Sound technicians will monitor sensitive underwater audio gear for whatever a monster sounds like. A legend like this is never disproved. Either they will find that monster, or they will show that it's even more elusive than they thought. It's MORNING EDITION.

