Listeners are enthralled by Pakistan's fist true crime podcast Over 50 years ago, a poet was found dead in Karachi, Pakistan. The incident triggered a media frenzy, but the murder mystery faded from memory — until now.

Asia Listeners are enthralled by Pakistan's fist true crime podcast Listeners are enthralled by Pakistan's fist true crime podcast Audio will be available later today. Over 50 years ago, a poet was found dead in Karachi, Pakistan. The incident triggered a media frenzy, but the murder mystery faded from memory — until now. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor