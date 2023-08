Study suggests that exposure to different smells could help improve memory A new study shows being exposed to different smells could help improve learning and memory. It also suggests that when we age, our sense of smell declines along with memory.

Health Study suggests that exposure to different smells could help improve memory Study suggests that exposure to different smells could help improve memory Audio will be available later today. A new study shows being exposed to different smells could help improve learning and memory. It also suggests that when we age, our sense of smell declines along with memory. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor