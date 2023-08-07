A 200 pound walrus calf is receiving care at the Alaska SeaLife Center

The calf was found alone last week, about four miles from the ocean. The young walrus is being fed by bottle, and receiving care similar to how its mother would care for it in the wild.

A 200-pound walrus calf is receiving care at the Alaska SeaLife Center after it was found alone last week about four miles from the ocean. The young walrus is being fed by bottle and receiving round-the-clock cuddling, similar to how its mother would care for it in the wild. When you see the little guy, you can't help but want to tickle its chin and say goo, goo g'joob.

