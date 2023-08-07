How pop culture framed the crack epidemic

The crack epidemic has had seismic impacts on American culture, from music to TV and film. This week, host Brittany Luse talks to Donovan X. Ramsey, author of When Crack Was King: A People's History of a Misunderstood Era, about why pop culture can't let go of the "crack fiend" or the drug dealing anti-hero. They discuss how both those tropes miss some very big marks, where the stereotypes originated, and who tried to set the record straight.

