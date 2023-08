Part 1: Investigating how illicit fentanyl is actually getting into the U.S. Most of the illicit fentanyl coming across the U.S.-Mexico border is smuggled through official ports of entry, according to immigration authorities. But not everyone believes that's the full story.

National Part 1: Investigating how illicit fentanyl is actually getting into the U.S. Part 1: Investigating how illicit fentanyl is actually getting into the U.S. Listen · 6:44 6:44 Most of the illicit fentanyl coming across the U.S.-Mexico border is smuggled through official ports of entry, according to immigration authorities. But not everyone believes that's the full story. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor