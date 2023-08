Brazil's president will try to rally more support to save rainforest at Amazon Summit Leaders of the countries that make up the Amazon say it's time for the rich countries of the world to pay to protect the threatened rainforest. They are meeting Aug. 8 and 9 in Brazil.

