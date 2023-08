With ice cream theft up, some grocery stores add lid locks to pints as a deterrence Grocery stores are trying to curb thefts of a hot commodity this summer: ice cream! One solution is something called the pint lock, which makes it almost impossible to open the ice cream container.

National With ice cream theft up, some grocery stores add lid locks to pints as a deterrence With ice cream theft up, some grocery stores add lid locks to pints as a deterrence Listen · 3:54 3:54 Grocery stores are trying to curb thefts of a hot commodity this summer: ice cream! One solution is something called the pint lock, which makes it almost impossible to open the ice cream container. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor