Remembering Paul Reubens

Paul Reubens was the man behind one of the country's most beloved household names.

"Pee-wee Herman" was born out of Reubens' time at The Groundlings in the 1970s. But, his stand-up act grew into something so much bigger.

A decade later, The Pee-Wee Herman Show catapulted Reubens into fame. His character became a cult figure, spawning a series of films and television shows in his honor.

Pee-Wee's Playhouse remains a singular achievement in kid's TV. The show was a kitschy pastiche of 1,000 TV shows that came before it. But it was also more than that. It was a kaleidoscope of difference, a tribute to the big dreams and big feelings of being a kid.

For over four decades, Paul Reubens played the role of Pee-Wee Herman. His character captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of children. And he was an inspiration to countless artists, creators and comedians.

Last month, Paul Reubens passed away at 70 years old after a 6 year battle with cancer.

This week on Bullseye, we're looking back at his life and work by revisiting our conversation with Reubens back in 2014. He stopped by the show to trace the trajectory of his life and career as Pee-Wee Herman. Plus, we get into the last thing Paul would ever work on as Pee-Wee Herman — the Pee-Wee Herman Radio Hour.