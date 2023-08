Tory Lanez awaits sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion Rapper and producer Tory Lanez was expected to be sentenced Monday for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion. He shot her in the foot in July 2020 as they left a party in Los Angeles.

National Tory Lanez awaits sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez awaits sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion Listen · 3:24 3:24 Rapper and producer Tory Lanez was expected to be sentenced Monday for shooting fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion. He shot her in the foot in July 2020 as they left a party in Los Angeles. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor