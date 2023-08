Ford plans to make EV batteries in U.S. with Chinese company that developed the tech Ford's plans to produce electric vehicle batteries based on technology and licensing from China has become a flashpoint in the debate over relations between the two countries.

Business Ford plans to make EV batteries in U.S. with Chinese company that developed the tech Ford plans to make EV batteries in U.S. with Chinese company that developed the tech Listen · 4:29 4:29 Ford's plans to produce electric vehicle batteries based on technology and licensing from China has become a flashpoint in the debate over relations between the two countries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor