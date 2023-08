Morning news brief President Biden heads to the Grand Canyon to tout his environmental policies. An election in Ohio has implications for abortion. The Red Cross allows blood donations from men who have sex with men.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 11:21 11:21 President Biden heads to the Grand Canyon to tout his environmental policies. An election in Ohio has implications for abortion. The Red Cross allows blood donations from men who have sex with men. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor