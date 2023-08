Ahead of possible charges against Trump, Ga. courthouse is on heightened alert Roads are closed around the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta because soon a Georgia grand jury is expected to indict former President Donald Trump for attempting to subvert the 2020 election.

Roads are closed around the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta because soon a Georgia grand jury is expected to indict former President Donald Trump for attempting to subvert the 2020 election.