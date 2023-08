Beyoncé's Renaissance tour paid to keep D.C.'s metro running overtime Heavy rain and lightning delayed the start of one of Beyoncé's shows in suburban Washington, D.C. Her tour paid $100,000 to keep 98 D.C. metro stations open an extra hour, so fans could get home.

