If Republicans win the White House in 2024, climate policy will likely change

NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Mandy Gunasekara, Environmental Protection Agency's chief of staff in the Trump administration, about a Republican-led vision to cut the EPA's size and scope.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

If Republicans recapture the White House in 2024, some will be ready with a climate policy. A think tank called The Heritage Foundation made a wide range of policy recommendations in what they call Project 2025. Now, the debate on climate is heated, no pun intended, with lots of buzzwords and emotions. So we propose in the next few minutes to look at this proposal slowly with lots of questions. We begin with the U.S. government's current view of climate change as expressed by President Biden.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It is literally, not figuratively, a clear and present danger. The health of our citizens and our communities is literally at stake.

INSKEEP: Biden cited a United Nations climate report confirming many scientific studies that warn of a range of grim effects. The Heritage Foundation report frames the issue differently. Mandy Gunasekara wrote the section on the Environmental Protection Agency, where she was chief of staff in the Trump administration.

Would you first define the problem that you see that you want to address?

MANDY GUNASEKARA: Yeah, certainly. I believe that the Environmental Protection Agency - recently, it's become an instrument of overregulation.

INSKEEP: Where the Biden administration considers it urgent to address the climate, Gunasekara says it's urgent to address regulation. She says her report favors lower greenhouse gas emissions, but...

GUNASEKARA: It is a balanced approach so that we don't get caught up in pushing out unproven technologies or setting us to comply with political timelines in a way that creates unintended consequences.

INSKEEP: In your view, is human-caused climate change real?

GUNASEKARA: Yes.

INSKEEP: You write of it, however, as a perceived threat that the left is overstating. What do you mean by that?

GUNASEKARA: Well, it is overstated. A lot of the general rhetoric - it's more about capturing headlines or pulling from some of the most extreme analyses that are out there. A lot of the rhetoric that the public sees and experiences is based on a picture that's not consistent with what we've seen with observed climate data and that the forecasts actually suggest a mild and manageable climate change in the future.

INSKEEP: In our extended conversation, Gunasekara said she had consulted multiple climate scientists. But when we asked which scientists helped her conclude that climate change would be, quote, "mild and manageable," she did not name them. One recent study connected climate change to our current record hot summer. She dismissed that. Some home insurance companies are pulling out of California and Florida, partly due to increased climate risk. She dismissed that too.

GUNASEKARA: Certainly there are businesses making decisions based on their relative outlook. But back to the scientific discussion, there is a high admittance of existing uncertainties.

INSKEEP: Again, granting that there are uncertainties here, and we should be clear about that, the United Nations foresees very bad or bad outcomes. The Pentagon foresees bad outcomes. NASA foresees bad outcomes. NOAA foresees bad outcomes. Thousands of peer-reviewed studies have looked at different aspects of this. Who is someone that you rely on to tell you that the climate effects would be mild and manageable?

GUNASEKARA: Yeah, if you get past a lot of what are political talking points coming from these agencies right now, the ones that you mentioned that are being impacted by the agenda of the Biden administration - if you dig into a lot of those papers, then they do reveal that the observed data and the relative outlooks, as far as our understanding goes, lends itself to a more mild and manageable outlook.

INSKEEP: You wrote that the extreme climate forecasts are, quote, "a favored tool that the left uses to scare the American public into accepting their ineffective, liberty-crushing regulations." When I read that, it sounds like you think the real goal here is not to address climate at all. The real goal is to regulate people. What evidence draws you to think that the left, however you describe or imagine them, has this particular motive, that all they want to do is regulate people for no reason at all?

GUNASEKARA: Yeah, so you can look at the agenda that's been coming out of the Biden administration. There are regulations from how power plants generate electricity to the types of appliances that consumers can ultimately use from plant to plug.

INSKEEP: We're arriving now at the heart of the conservative approach to climate change. Julia Simon covers climate solutions for NPR and listened in to our interview. And, Julia, what's going on here?

JULIA SIMON, BYLINE: As you can hear, these days, conservatives are often less likely to deny climate change, but they are discounting the urgency. They are attacking the solutions. There's a lot of emphasis here on things like electrification of appliances, electric cars, this idea that climate solutions deprive people of choice and that these things don't work. This is in line with leading Republican candidate Donald Trump, who attacked electric vehicles earlier this year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: Meanwhile, the cars don't go far. The range is even worse in the winter. The materials are all made in China.

SIMON: Broadly speaking, this critique is inaccurate. Many things like electric cars or efficient appliances do work and are even popular, though the technology is still evolving.

INSKEEP: That's Julia Simon. Now, The Heritage Foundation report calls on the United States to more thoroughly examine problems with climate solutions and also slow down regulations. Mandy Gunasekara favors new requirements for passing federal regulations and says the U.S. also should block states and oppose international organizations when they propose higher standards.

Is this a fair statement? You are willing to address climate change to the extent that you think it is a problem, and you do not think it is that big a problem. Is that a fair statement?

GUNASEKARA: I would say that the Project 2025 - an approach that we would take includes addressing climate change while also ensuring we do not and we are not distracted from fulfilling other important aspects of the administration.

INSKEEP: Mandy Gunasekara wrote part of a Heritage Foundation report on what the next Republican president could do. NPR's Julia Simon is still with us. And, Julia, how big a change would this be from the current administration?

SIMON: This is a departure from the scientific consensus, which foresees a range of very serious outcomes. The report also proposes bringing senior people into EPA, emphasizing backgrounds in management as opposed to backgrounds in science. Ultimately, if the ideas in this report are implemented, it would take apart lots of climate solutions, agency by agency. And that would have very real impacts on reducing the country's planet-heating emissions.

INSKEEP: Julia, thanks.

SIMON: Thank you.

INSKEEP: She's NPR's climate solutions reporter.

(SOUNDBITE OF HZ. AND STRONG MAURICE'S "BEYOND THE OAK TREES")

INSKEEP: Now, we reached out again to The Heritage Foundation to ask which climate scientists they consulted. A spokesman replies that they consult, quote, "many scientists and respect their desire to provide this guidance in confidence."

(SOUNDBITE OF HZ. AND STRONG MAURICE'S "BEYOND THE OAK TREES")

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.