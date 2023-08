If Republicans win the White House in 2024, climate policy will likely change NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Mandy Gunasekara, Environmental Protection Agency's chief of staff in the Trump administration, about a Republican-led vision to cut the EPA's size and scope.

Environment If Republicans win the White House in 2024, climate policy will likely change If Republicans win the White House in 2024, climate policy will likely change Listen · 7:28 7:28 NPR's Steve Inskeep asks Mandy Gunasekara, Environmental Protection Agency's chief of staff in the Trump administration, about a Republican-led vision to cut the EPA's size and scope. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor