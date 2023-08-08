A sheep got loose during half-time of a Canadian football game

Sunday night was Country Night at the stadium of the Saskatchewan Roughriders — the team was hosting a youth rodeo. The sheep evaded stadium staffers for awhile, but was eventually corralled.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Sunday night was country night at the stadium of the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Canadian football team hosted a youth rodeo, and, during halftime, a sheep got loose on the field. The ewe evaded stadium staffers for a while but was corralled. The Riders then took the matter by the horns and went on to a narrow victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. Did the halftime delay affect the outcome? You kind of have to wonder. It's MORNING EDITION.

