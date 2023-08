A sheep got loose during half-time of a Canadian football game Sunday night was Country Night at the stadium of the Saskatchewan Roughriders — the team was hosting a youth rodeo. The sheep evaded stadium staffers for awhile, but was eventually corralled.

