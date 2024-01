Reflecting On The End Of Sight : Fresh Air Andrew Leland started losing his sight 20 years ago. He's now legally blind, although he still has a narrow field of vision, which allows him to see about 6% of what a fully-sighted person sees. In his new memoir, The Country of the Blind, he explores different kinds of perception, and shares his experience adapting to his new reality.



Also, Justin Chang reviews the film Passages.

Fresh Air Reflecting On The End Of Sight Reflecting On The End Of Sight Listen · 45:49 45:49 Andrew Leland started losing his sight 20 years ago. He's now legally blind, although he still has a narrow field of vision, which allows him to see about 6% of what a fully-sighted person sees. In his new memoir, The Country of the Blind, he explores different kinds of perception, and shares his experience adapting to his new reality.



