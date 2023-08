Tahoe residents are now safe from the break-ins of 400-pound bear after her capture Jordan Traverso from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes the capture of a 400-pound bear nicknamed "Hank the Tank."

Animals Tahoe residents are now safe from the break-ins of 400-pound bear after her capture Tahoe residents are now safe from the break-ins of 400-pound bear after her capture Listen · 3:03 3:03 Jordan Traverso from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife describes the capture of a 400-pound bear nicknamed "Hank the Tank." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor