U.S. continues to push for a diplomatic resolution in Niger The U.S. is pushing for a diplomatic resolution in the West African country of Niger, as Secretary Blinken warns that Russian-backed mercenaries Wagner are taking advantage of the instability there.

Africa U.S. continues to push for a diplomatic resolution in Niger U.S. continues to push for a diplomatic resolution in Niger Listen · 2:21 2:21 The U.S. is pushing for a diplomatic resolution in the West African country of Niger, as Secretary Blinken warns that Russian-backed mercenaries Wagner are taking advantage of the instability there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor