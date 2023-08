The saga of Hong Kong's protest anthem, which authorities are trying to ban The authorities in Hong Kong are dead-set on banning a song called "Glory to Hong Kong." The tune emerged as a protest anthem during huge anti-government demonstrations in the city four years ago.

Asia The saga of Hong Kong's protest anthem, which authorities are trying to ban The saga of Hong Kong's protest anthem, which authorities are trying to ban Listen · 2:25 2:25 The authorities in Hong Kong are dead-set on banning a song called "Glory to Hong Kong." The tune emerged as a protest anthem during huge anti-government demonstrations in the city four years ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor