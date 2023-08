Three have been charged with assault in Alabama riverfront dock conflict A brawl this weekend between Black and white people fighting with each other in Montgomery, Ala., has gotten a lot of national attention. Now, three people have been charged with assault.

National Three have been charged with assault in Alabama riverfront dock conflict Three have been charged with assault in Alabama riverfront dock conflict Listen · 4:02 4:02 A brawl this weekend between Black and white people fighting with each other in Montgomery, Ala., has gotten a lot of national attention. Now, three people have been charged with assault. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor