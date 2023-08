The huge effort to save a tiny, endangered snail in upstate New York Researchers in upstate New York are working to rehome some tiny, rare snails. Understanding their decline could help mitigate broader climate changes.

Animals The huge effort to save a tiny, endangered snail in upstate New York The huge effort to save a tiny, endangered snail in upstate New York Listen · 3:42 3:42 Researchers in upstate New York are working to rehome some tiny, rare snails. Understanding their decline could help mitigate broader climate changes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor