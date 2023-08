The weight loss drug Wegovy may do more than help people lose weight New trial results show the weight-loss medication Wegovy can also cut heart attack and stroke risks, according to the drug's maker.

Health The weight loss drug Wegovy may do more than help people lose weight The weight loss drug Wegovy may do more than help people lose weight Listen · 2:37 2:37 New trial results show the weight-loss medication Wegovy can also cut heart attack and stroke risks, according to the drug's maker. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor