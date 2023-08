Moving 2 miles away from his childhood home changed a rapper's world view NPR's A Martinez talks to rapper Reason about his latest album, Porches. In it, he raps about how that change of address changed his whole world view.

Music News Moving 2 miles away from his childhood home changed a rapper's world view Moving 2 miles away from his childhood home changed a rapper's world view Listen · 6:43 6:43 NPR's A Martinez talks to rapper Reason about his latest album, Porches. In it, he raps about how that change of address changed his whole world view. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor