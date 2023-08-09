Bear behind 21 home invasions, 'Hank the Tank,' captured near Lake Tahoe

The 500 pound black bear, which used its strength to push into homes, will be relocated to a sanctuary in Colorado.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Police around Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border have been seeking a burglary suspect - the outlaw known as Hank the Tank. After 21 break-ins, authorities caught the culprit. Hank is a 500-pound black bear who used her strength to push into homes. Now, I say her strength because wildlife officials say Hank is female. She'll be relocated to a sanctuary in Colorado where the governor says she should be Henrietta. It's MORNING EDITION.

