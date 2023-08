Bear behind 21 home invasions, 'Hank the Tank,' captured near Lake Tahoe The 500 pound black bear, which used its strength to push into homes, will be relocated to a sanctuary in Colorado.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor